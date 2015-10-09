About Me and My Experiance from 5 Years in Market

Hi every One..

I am trying just like All of You to try to, win in markets, Forex and many others solutions. at 3-5 Years

I buy before, many EA (Expert Advisors) and if you don't have minimum 10 000 € $ £ so forget to trade because You will sure , to lost all Your Money and if You win how much if it works? 200€ per months so in One year is great very great totally can be 2400 € per year but the problem is Do you will leave 10 000 € in any Broker account? Me no why? because today is very difficult to find really brokers that are good and correct and very well minimum 4 years working and experiance because only after 4 years You will take 100 % of you first 10 000 € of investments.

SO i was looking for a solutions to try to win in Forex with less than 10 000€. I find a solutions to play with 5000€ after with 2000 € and also with 1000€..Minimum to don’t lose and win globally 200€ to 300€ per month.

It was great and this all strategies - solutions you can find in myfxbook page here :

I trade many demo account from 6 month and NOW I trade Only in REal account. How You can see for the moment my best results is in join Picture of my Blog Up here.

Today i have also solution to win with 100 € or 200 € maxi so is very GOOD for me , but i have to stay before a computer and screen to help my solution to win but no lose money ...and i don’t have for the moment enough time to do this...i have another job..

So good news For all of You that is that is Possible to trade with 100€ maximum but you have to have some experience of market and also have big patience and never Panic. Sometimes You can losing in the moment 50 % of your account and after win more than you have in your account but in this special moment Don't Panic because if you panic You will close all losing orders and 5 minutes after you will say damn..if i will wait 5 minutes more...IN this situation if you close yours positions to try to keep your account and don’t lose all so is better to close You computer and go Outside to don't see that if you wait 5 minutes ...You understand.

1 VERY IMPORTENT!!! ALL PEOPLE WHO try to sell to All of You in MQL web side theirs EA they Show You only BACK TEST REPORTS - NEVER BUY THIS EA !!! BACK TESTS ARE ALWAYS AMAZING!!!! But In reality nothing is exactly the same...and You will lose more than win...

2 VERY IMPRTETNT AND Also Open You MIND. Do YOU THINK That the people HE sell theirs solutions Sell theirs winnings solutions? I SAY NON !!! I have experience trust to ME !!

IF I win in markets with MY personally solutions i will keep this solutions to me because VERY IMPORTENT TO KNOW : BEHIND The Markets there is in HYPERETRADING THE BIG COMPUTERS AND PROGRAMS which is looking to the Best solutions in the world and if this Big Programme see MY STRATEGIES WORKING which is winning actually don't worry they will do everything that this strategies will lose and You With...

3 VERY IMPORTENT If this strategy can WIN for ALL OF US So everyone will be win in markets but this is not POSSIBLE, so open your MIND , Open Your Eyes and if You don't Feel How to trade is better to Keep Your money and don’t lose.

4 VERY IMPORTANT The Money which You win will be the money which You don’t lose in markets because You Use bad strategies don't Forget about this

5 VERY IMPORTENT ...i am searching and will be come.

This is all for the moment