Forex.ee: Daily economic news digest

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Monday, October 5th

GBP/USD is rising after the disappointing Non-Farm Payrolls data of Friday when the number of people in jobs rose considerably slower than expected in the US. Last week, the cable dropped to as low as 1.5107 and by now the pair rose to 1.5212. Ahead in the week, the market is expecting the manufacturing production figures and interest rate decision in the UK, one day before the trade balance data. Current support and resistance levels are located at 1.5082 and 1.5345, respectively.

EUR/USD continues trading in the range of previous eight weeks currently changing hands at 1.1107. Today, euro zone releases its Markit Composite PMI and Services PMI numbers, as well as retail sales figures. The support and resistance levels are located at 1.1076 and 1.1407, respectively.

AUD/USD seems to be forming a mid-term bullish trade continuing its rise to 0.7068. All attention is now turned to RBA Board meeting on Tuesday, with interest rate decision in the focus. The pair might find support at 0.6990 and resistance at 0.7127.

USD/JPY was slightly higher after the volatile session on Friday. In Japan average cash earnings for August rose 0.5%, a second straight rise, but below the gain of 0.7% expected. Later in the week, Japan publishes its current account data. The support and resistance levels are located at 117.83 and 120.77, respectively.

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