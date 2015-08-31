The400_Trading For a Living

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The400
It is my considered opinion that trading the currency markets is one of the toughest office jobs but the most luxurious one for the successful ones. It is my plan therefore, to take on the this challenge and make trading the markets my career and I am hopeful of having a very luxurious one at that.
I made my first trade around June 2007, that over 8 years ago. I was 19 years old then and ever since, I have had a love-hate relationship with the markets. My best years came between 2009 - 2011 and I was pretty successful. 2015 has also been pretty good for me.
The reason I am starting this blog is because I have a project I'm calling 'The400'. The plan is to make 400 pips every month trading the EURUSD exclusively. I will be using a leverage of 50:1 and aiming to make 100 pips every week.This translates to 50% weekly, which when compounded adds up to 400% per month. These two 400's are the inspiration behind the name 'The 400'.
I will be starting with a $40 account with the intention of taking it to $40,000 before changing the position sizing rules. I will be offering my account as a signal for $20 per month for anyone who would like to follow my progress. This will be a very active blog with at least one post per day outlining my market view.
The plan is simple, to multiply our account by 5 every month, target is $40,000 from $40 in 7 months. I will be posting a complete strategy in my next post.
Adios