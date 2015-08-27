EUR USD trading plan for 27th August

Last two days I was with short trade in EURUSD. Today's market movement is little bit tough to understand. Today's day candle is strong for long trade. Weekly candle also in the risky point and anytime can cross again my target channel to go up. My today's decision, I will go for long trade. I am entering the market from 1.1346 with long trade and profit target is maximum 50 pips. Take profit 1.1396 and stop loss 1300. I will close my trade before USD unemployment claims report. There is no guarantee in the forex market. We need to trade here with 100% risk. Let's see, what result is waiting for me. Your money, your honey, your pain. Take the decision wisely and stay with happy trading. Wish you all the best.

Thanks from www.pip2pips.com