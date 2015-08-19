USDCAD: Rallies, Sets Up To Recapture 1.3212 Level

USDCAD: With the pair turning higher on price reversal during Wednesday trading session, risk of further move towards the 1.3212 level is developing. Resistance resides at the 1.3212 level followed by the 1.3250 level. Further out, the 1.3300 level comes in as the next resistance with a break turning attention to the 1.3350 level. Above here if seen will expose the 1.3400 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher supporting this view. On the downside, support lies at the 1.3100 level followed by the 1.3050 level. Further down, support resides at the 1.3000 level and then the 1.2950 level. All in all, USDCAD remains biased to the upside in the medium term.



