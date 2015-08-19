EURJPY: Set To Weaken Further Towards 136.50

EURJPY: The cross remains weak and vulnerable to the downside with eyes on its support located at the 136.50 level. On the downside, support comes in at the 136.50 level where a break will aim at the 136.00 level. A turn below here will target the 135.50 level with a breach turning spotlight on the 135.00 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower supporting this view. Resistance lies at the 138.00 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 138.50 level where a break if seen will threaten further upside towards the 139.00. Below here will open the door for a move higher towards the 139.50 level. All in all, the cross now faces downside pressure on pullback



