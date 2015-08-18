EURGBP M15 – Break-out Trade

In EURGBP there was a short opportunity at the start of the week, as the support was broken. In this setup, one of the important things to watch for are weak signals before the break, which there were on the last market top. This guarantees there is a ’cause’ for the prices to go down, since it means the smart money had started distributing, effectively betting on a successful break-out. From there on, the sequence for a result of +27 pips was:

1. Weak background

2. Enter in an up bar near the broken support

3. Close in the TP level the alerts indicator suggested. Right after, there was a very strong demand signal that reversed the market