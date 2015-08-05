Stocks on Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday (Wednesday morning EST), following a number of corporate profit reports and a huge decline in stock again by the technology giant Apple.

Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 47,51 points ( 0.27 percent) to close at 17.550 ,69 . The index is a broad-based S&P 500 down 4,72 points ( 0.22 percent ) to end at 2,188 .32 , while the Nasdaq technology composite index down 9,84 points ( 0,19 %) became 5.105 ,55 .

Shares of Apple fell 3.2 percent, again making it down more than 12 percent since the release of the earnings report on July 21 . Analysts have cited concerns over the slowdown of growth , partly due to the weakening conditions in China, Apple's main market .

Insurance company Allstate dropped 10.2 percent following a rise in payments for a car accident that weakens profit in quarter two, while retailers of handbags and accessories Coach rose 3.2 percent after reporting better results than expected .