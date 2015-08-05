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Stocks on Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday (Wednesday morning EST), following a number of corporate profit reports and a huge decline in stock again by the technology giant Apple.
Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 47,51 points (0.27 percent) to close at 17.550,69. The index is a broad-based S&P 500 down 4,72 points (0.22 percent) to end at 2,188 .32, while the Nasdaq technology composite index down 9,84 points (0,19%) became 5.105,55.
Shares of Apple fell 3.2 percent, again making it down more than 12 percent since the release of the earnings report on July 21. Analysts have cited concerns over the slowdown of growth, partly due to the weakening conditions in China, Apple's main market.
Insurance company Allstate dropped 10.2 percent following a rise in payments for a car accident that weakens profit in quarter two, while retailers of handbags and accessories Coach rose 3.2 percent after reporting better results than expected.
Baxalta biopharmaceuticals companies surged 11.9 percent amid news that the Shire based in Dublin to bid for the acquisition of the company by 30 billion u.s. dollars. Shire's shares fell 5.4 percent. Baxalta rejected the offer, saying the offer was "significantly below the value (undervalues) company". The prices of bonds fall. Yields on u.s. Government bonds, 10-year futures rose to 2.15 percent from 2,23 percent on Monday, while the 30-year bond rose to 2.90 percent from 2.86 percent. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/120434#!tab=history