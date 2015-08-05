UNWTO praise the Steps China eradicate poverty.

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The UNITED NATIONS World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) praised China's steps in promoting rural tourism as a step towards fighting poverty, such as the UNWTO spokesman disclosed in a statement last Tuesday. According to the organisation, the National Tourism Agency of China (CNTA) as well as the Board of poverty reduction and development (LGOP) China recently took a decision to promote village tourism as effective measures to combat poverty.
Between 2011 and 2014, more than 10 million people helped out of poverty through tourism, UNWTO said, citing data from the Chinese tourism authority. Further, China will launch a plan to lift the 17% of the population of poor countries out of poverty by 2020. UNWTO Secretary General Taleb Rifai who recently met the Chinese Tourism Authority officials said "tourism is a labor-intensive sector that provides a variety of employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in other economic activities of the area sometimes limited or damaged."
LGOP and CNTA estimates 3 million tourist business village will receive the visit of two billion visits annually by 2020, fact that would help 2 million Chinese population out of poverty each year. UNWTO International Conference on occasions asked for Funding for the development of the third in order to invest more in tourism. UNWTO also mentions that the tourism sector is still limited attention as a development tool. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/120434#!tab=history