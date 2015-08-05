UNWTO praise the Steps China eradicate poverty.

The UNITED NATIONS World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) praised China's steps in promoting rural tourism as a step towards fighting poverty, such as the UNWTO spokesman disclosed in a statement last Tuesday. According to the organisation, the National Tourism Agency of China (CNTA) as well as the Board of poverty reduction and development (LGOP) China recently took a decision to promote village tourism as effective measures to combat poverty.

Between 2011 and 2014 , more than 10 million people helped out of poverty through tourism, UNWTO said , citing data from the Chinese tourism authority . Further, China will launch a plan to lift the 17% of the population of poor countries out of poverty by 2020 . UNWTO Secretary General Taleb Rifai who recently met the Chinese Tourism Authority officials said " tourism is a labor-intensive sector that provides a variety of employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in other economic activities of the area sometimes limited or damaged. "