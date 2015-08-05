NZDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Employment Change and 18 pips price movement

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.05 15:23

SEB - Outlooks For EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD (based on efxnews article)

EUR/USD : "Continued losses yesterday brought the prices down through the 1.0921 support an event that adds additional bearishness to our outlook. The next and stronger support is located in the 1.0819-1.0808 range (May and July lows) and should be thoroughly tested within shortly."

EUR/JPY : "Repeatedly rejected from the combined 55/233d ma bands the pair again seems to be making way for a test of the utterly important 133.30/10 support. So remaining below 136.17 should keep us in the bear camp looking for additional losses near term."

AUD/USD : "The primary correction target, the rechecking of the previously broken trend-line, was fulfilled yesterday with the pair moving up to 0.7428 before stalling and rolling over to the downside. A move below yesterdays mid body point, 0.7322, will further enhance downside forces and below 0.7260 new trend lows will be confirmed."