NZDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Employment Change and 18 pips price movement

- past data is 0.6%
- forecast data is 0.5%
- actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release
if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people. Job creation is an important leading indicator of consumer spending, which accounts for a majority of overall economic activity.
- "Unemployment rate rises to 5.9 percent.
- Annual employment continues its period of growth, but quarterly growth falls behind working-age population growth.
- Labour force participation rate falls 0.2 percentage points, after record high in March quarter, Unemployed grow 0.3 percentage point.'
NZDUSD M5: 18 pips price movement by NZD - Employment Change and Unemployment Rate news event: