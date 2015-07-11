Yellen Maintains Outlook for First Rate Increase in 2015

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, speaking after weeks of financial-market turmoil over China and Greece, maintained her call for an interest-rate increase this year as the U.S. economy improves.“I expect that it will be appropriate at some point later this year to take the first step to raise the federal funds rate and thus begin normalizing monetary policy,” Yellen said in her first public remarks since the June meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.Yellen added a note of caution, saying that “the course of the economy and inflation remains highly uncertain, and unanticipated developments could delay or accelerate this first step.” In her only mention of Greece in a 14-page speech delivered Friday in Cleveland, she identified that nation’s debt crisis as one cause of uncertainty.Yellen, 68, is moving cautiously toward the first rate increase in almost a decade as the economic expansion enters its seventh year and unemployment falls. In a generally upbeat assessment of the economy, though, she said the job market “still has not fully recovered.”

“Given the level of market consternation surrounding Greece, Yellen could have been much, much more dovish,” said Jacob Oubina, senior U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets LLC in New York. “What this speech did was put Greece into context,” he said. “What she basically told us is that the fundamentals in the U.S. matter much more.”

Stocks Rise



