SILVER Weekly Outlook - bearish trend to be continuing

Weekly price is on primary bearish with secondary ranging between 15.47 support and 17.75 resistance levels. The price broke triangle pattern for downtrend and stopped near 15.47 support:

triangle pattern was broken for downtrend and price was stopped with 15.47 support level for the bearish condition to be continuing;

next support level as a target to be broken is 15.26;



Nearest support levels are 15.47 (W1) level, 15.26 (W1) level and 14.36 (W1) key support level;

Nearest resistance levels are 17.16 (W1), 17.75 (W1) and 18.46 (W1).

Resistance

Support

17.75 (W1)

15.47 (W1)

18.46 (W1)

14.36 (W1)