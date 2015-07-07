SILVER Weekly Outlook - bearish trend to be continuing
Metals

SILVER Weekly Outlook - bearish trend to be continuing

7 July 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
983

Weekly price is on primary bearish with secondary ranging between 15.47 support and 17.75 resistance levels. The price broke triangle pattern for downtrend and stopped near 15.47 support:

  • triangle pattern was broken for downtrend and price was stopped with 15.47 support level for the bearish condition to be continuing;
  • next support level as a target to be broken is 15.26;
  • Nearest support levels are 15.47 (W1) level, 15.26 (W1) level and 14.36 (W1) key support level;
  • Nearest resistance levels are 17.16 (W1), 17.75 (W1) and 18.46 (W1).

Resistance
Support
17.75 (W1)
15.47 (W1)
18.46 (W1)
14.36 (W1)
  • if weekly price breaks 17.75 resistance so we may see the secondary rally within the primary bearish;
  • if weekly price breaks 15.47 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing;
  • if not so the price will be moved within the channel of 15.47 and 17.75 in the secondary ranging market condition.
#silver, technical analysis, xagusd