US Non-Farm Employment

Non-Farm Employment:

Prior: 280K

Expected: 231K

Low: 190

High: 295

Expected Market Reaction:

This is the most marketing moving data to be released from the US and with the pending rate hike fresh in traders minds, along with the FED's recent comments of being data dependent we don't expect it to disappoint in terms of volatility. A positive number will likely see a good deal of USD strength by reinforcing the possibility of a September hike, while a negative number will likely pressure the USD by boosting the rising sentiment of another delayed liftoff date for 2015 likely into Q4 or possibly even 2016.