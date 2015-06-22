10 Monday Reads - Some Managers are Skilled, Secret Committee, Probability Beats Predictions, and more
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10 Monday Reads - Some Managers are Skilled, Secret Committee, Probability Beats Predictions, and more

22 June 2015, 18:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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  • Surprise: Some Active Managers are Skilled. (Alpha Architectbut see When Ordinary Beats Extraordinary (A Wealth of Common Sense)
  • Housel: Probability Beats Predictions (Fool)
  • To Apple, Love Taylor (Taylor Swiftsee also Apple Says It Will Pay For Free Streams, After All (Re/Code)
  • McCulley: Escape Fandango​ (Pimco)
  • The housing market, any way you look at it, can’t lose (Marketwatchsee also After an Era of Ups and Downs, Home Prices Return to Sanity (The Upshot)
  • Twitter’s Project Lightning will curate the news around live events (Fortune)
  • U.S. Is Land of the Full-Time Job (Bloomberg Viewsee also Overtime Pay Push Sets White House, Businesses at Odds (WSJ)
  • Pixar’s Mood Master: Can Pete Docter’s new movie change the way viewers think about their emotions? (The Atlantic)
  • Behind the Scenes With the Pope’s Secret Science Committee (Bloombergsee also In the Footsteps of Popes Seeking Worldly Change (NYT)
  • World view: incredible images of the Earth from above. Stunning, surprising and intriguing photographs of the Earth from the skies (The Guardian)

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