10 Monday Reads - Some Managers are Skilled, Secret Committee, Probability Beats Predictions, and more

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- Surprise: Some Active Managers are Skilled. (Alpha Architect) but see When Ordinary Beats Extraordinary (A Wealth of Common Sense)
- Housel: Probability Beats Predictions (Fool)
- To Apple, Love Taylor (Taylor Swift) see also Apple Says It Will Pay For Free Streams, After All (Re/Code)
- McCulley: Escape Fandango (Pimco)
- The housing market, any way you look at it, can’t lose (Marketwatch) see also After an Era of Ups and Downs, Home Prices Return to Sanity (The Upshot)
- Twitter’s Project Lightning will curate the news around live events (Fortune)
- U.S. Is Land of the Full-Time Job (Bloomberg View) see also Overtime Pay Push Sets White House, Businesses at Odds (WSJ)
- Pixar’s Mood Master: Can Pete Docter’s new movie change the way viewers think about their emotions? (The Atlantic)
- Behind the Scenes With the Pope’s Secret Science Committee (Bloomberg) see also In the Footsteps of Popes Seeking Worldly Change (NYT)
- World view: incredible images of the Earth from above. Stunning, surprising and intriguing photographs of the Earth from the skies (The Guardian)
What are you reading?