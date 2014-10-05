All Blogs / My Trading / Statistics All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Statistics This is my trading statistics 5 October 2014, 20:01 Milan Loncar 1 217 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/48164https://www.gainsy.com/p/userprofile/Bankman?acc=239993 Milan Loncar 2014.10.15 23:33 #1 Fresh result Files: 1.PNG 9 kb To add comments, please log in or register Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 14 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 18 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 20 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 26 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 32 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 28 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 31 0 1 BTCUSD — the same indicator reads 377 times larger on one timeframe than another Statistics 40 0 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 23 0 201 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 54 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 35 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB