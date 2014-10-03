AUDCHF WEEK 40 - NEW BIG TREND JUST STARTED?

Dear readers, the cross seems to be on a turnaround.

We have on chart a bottom peak on S3 and a bounce to FIBO 38.2 with a green candle. Also important the oscillator on chart. Volumes are trying to come out from an Oversold zone.

I do think we have already a new Big Bullish trend but before we may see maybe some flat candles.

Good opportunities to enter long back on S1 (0,83520) or on a breakup of R1 in closing bar ( 0,84280)

Warning: what will happen to prices no one can know, that belongs to the future.



Good Luck!







