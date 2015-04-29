Chinese smartphone maker Meizu announced a strategic deal with mobile phone retail chain D.Phone for CNY2 billion Smartphone sales

Meizu revealed that its products will enter 3,000 D.Phone chain stores across China and the company will complete the building of 1,000 image sites within 2015. At the same time, Meizu will invest CNY400 million in post-sales improvement. Over the past three months, Meizu provided up to 100 training sessions to sales staff at D.Phone stores and a total of over 2,000 sales representatives attended the trainings.



Commenting on the cooperation, Li Nan, vice president of Meizu, said that the cooperation with D.Phone will help Meizu establish a sales channel to effectively cover all customer groups in a short time, realize full marketing, and provide faster and more thoughtful post-sales services. In the future, D.Phone's O2O channel will become another important strategic channel of Meizu.



Jin Xin, president of D.Phone, said that based on its offline advantages, D.Phone is building a ales process and experience combining online and offline resources. In addition, the company has a mature service system and hundreds of millions of consumers visit D.Phone stores to experience and purchase mobile phones each year.