Chinese meal ordering platform has completed its third round financing of CNY140 million

Meican.com, a Chinese meal ordering platform, announced that the company has completed its third round financing of CNY140 million, and its investors included Dianping.com, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Nokia Growth Partners, and TBP Capital.



Jiang Yueping, chief strategy officer of Dianping.com, said that taking corporate dining as an entrance to the sector, the two parties can offer food and beverage as well as entertainment services to enterprise users in the future to serve more users.

Founded in 2011, Meican.com currently provides services in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu. Its services cover online meal ordering for employees of enterprise clients, business meals, and team buffets. Meican.com claims that their annual turnover had reached several hundred million yuan; their operating revenue realized year-on-year increase of over 800%; and their commission rate was over 10%.