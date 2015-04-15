The girl jumped up on the table of the ECB during the press conference!





The ECB kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 0.05%





A few minutes after the beginning of the ECB press conference following the meeting on Wednesday, the girl in a black T-shirt interrupted by climbing on the table, Mario Draghi.

Girl chanted slogans about dictatorship of the ECB. Security control Woman arrested after this broadcast was interrupted.





"Good thing I was able to keep the opening speech (sheets of paper - Ed.)" - Joked Draghi after the resumption of broadcasts, after a couple of minutes after the incident.





The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low 0.05%. Rate on deposits maintained at minus 0.2% margin rate - at around 0.3%. Solutions in line with analysts' forecasts.









Now it is no wonder why such volatility, the European currency!))