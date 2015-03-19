Chinese Mobile Game Developer and Publisher Linekong Invests CNY23 Million In Chinese E-ticket Provider

The company has reached an agreement with 228.com.cn, an online ticket provider in China, to invest CNY23 million in the latter.



This is reportedly the first capital strategic layout of Linekong since its IPO in Hong Kong at the end of December 2014.

228.com.cn is a Chinese ticket provider in entertainment and sports sectors. The company claims to have ticket operating experience of over 50,000 cultural performances and sports activities, and it has established more than ten branches across China.



In addition, 228.com.cn has issued and invested in several movies. The company said they will further expand their businesses in the movies sector and will produce two more movies during the first half of 2015.



Statistics published by Linekong showed that by June 30, 2014, the company's operating revenue was about CNY363 million, a year-on-year increase of 53.2%. Of which, its mobile game operating revenue was about CNY314 million, accounting for 86.6% of its total revenue.