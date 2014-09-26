THE MOVIE. Traders: Millions By The Minute - Season 1 - Episode 2. It’s a story of money, desire and emotion

This is really great movie - it is about British men and women who play financial markets from their kitchens and bedrooms. Mother-of-three Jane squeezes currency trading in-between the school run and her work as a nurse, and is hoping to raise capital by selling her 10 Bengal kittens. Justyn and Akil are both convinced that trading will be their ticket to a lavish lifestyle, and Rene gave up a successful career as an antiques dealer for a new existence as a trader.

Episode 2.

Jane is not like the normal professional City trader as she also does the school run and works as a nurse. Justyn and Akil are ambitious and believe that trading will be their ticket to a lavish lifestyle.











