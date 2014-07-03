Wow That Cute Little Euro Guy Is Very Generous :)
Currency

Wow That Cute Little Euro Guy Is Very Generous :)

3 July 2014, 14:53
Cem Sarihan
Cem Sarihan
0
118
Enjoying the party? This cute little guy is giving lots of pips :)
#Forex Generous Pips Trading Cute Little Euro Guy EuroUsd Wow