There is Only One Way To trade

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I have tried everything . You name it Trend Following, Harmonics, Square Waves, Renko, Ichumoku, Fibonacci to name a few of my favourites. Nothing however works as well as the entry points my EA finds . Although it is not based on the above , it strangely correlates to entry points these methods find. I am a fan of Harmonic Patterns , but Gartleys don t work as well as they used to. The other animals Crabs, Black Swans, White Swans are now much more efficient. I use this EA every day, on different timeframes, different products. Whenever I stray from its discipline, my results slip. Try it . It has worked for me since 1986.