Bitcoin event CoinAgenda from October 7th to 9th at the Palms Casino and Resort in Las Vegas

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October month is going to witness exclusive Bitcoin event ‘CoinAgenda’ from 7th to 9th. The event is dedicated solely to Bitcoin and virtual currency investors. According to the organizers of the conference it is going to be held at the Palms Casino and Resort in Las Vegas. They claim that it is going to provide excellent exposure to investors and companies.
Even angel investors, who are looking for new startups in this hot new sector, are being invited by the organizers of the event which has been broken into two tracks. The main CoinAgenda conference features two days of keynotes and specialized sessions on cryptocurrency investment, including Bitcoins, altcoins and mining; trading and hedging strategies; and allocation of cryptocurrency portfolios.
The organizers claim that the conference will include meals and cocktail parties throughout the event, including a special dinner on Wednesday night at the former Mike Tyson mansion made famous in the movie, The Hangover. There will be a concurrent event by BitAngels that will focus on startups and early-stage investments, with 20 early stage startups presenting.
The second event is sort of social event for the 500-person global network, but does not include all of the investment sessions nor the same hospitality options. CoinAgenda attendees will have full access to both events. Michael Terpin, the founder of the event says that unlike some tradeshows where may feel like an afterthought, here participants are the center of attention.
Even angel investors, who are looking for new startups in this hot new sector, are being invited by the organizers of the event which has been broken into two tracks. The main CoinAgenda conference features two days of keynotes and specialized sessions on cryptocurrency investment, including Bitcoins, altcoins and mining; trading and hedging strategies; and allocation of cryptocurrency portfolios.
The organizers claim that the conference will include meals and cocktail parties throughout the event, including a special dinner on Wednesday night at the former Mike Tyson mansion made famous in the movie, The Hangover. There will be a concurrent event by BitAngels that will focus on startups and early-stage investments, with 20 early stage startups presenting.
The second event is sort of social event for the 500-person global network, but does not include all of the investment sessions nor the same hospitality options. CoinAgenda attendees will have full access to both events. Michael Terpin, the founder of the event says that unlike some tradeshows where may feel like an afterthought, here participants are the center of attention.