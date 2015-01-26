China CNR announces major contracts worth $3.95 billion

On Sunday leading manufacturer of locomotives and rolling stock in China, China CNR Corporation Limited, announced major contracts worth 3.95 billion U.S dollars (24.26 billion yuan).

In a statement filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange the company said that 12 of its subsidiaries recently signed more than 30 contracts with both Chinese and foreign companies, involving high-speed trains, subway trains, locomotives, as well as other products and services.

"The total volume of the contracts represented 24.95 percent of the company's 2013 revenue," according to the statement.

On Friday, the company's shares in Shanghai dropped 2.66 percent to 13.88 yuan.