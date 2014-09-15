GBPUSD WEEK 38

Summery:

Primary Trend: Bearish (See last red dot)



Secondary Trend: Bearish (see last zigzag)



Resistance: 1,66300 (FIBO 161.8)

Support: 1,62600 (FIBO 100)

Comment: Actual price is right on Support Level FIBO 100. If we don't see a breakdown we may attend a correction on resistance level FIBO 161.8. Price didn't get yet inside the Oversold zone so there is a concrete chance to see the first pullback from last high.



Suggestion: If you have entered short before is possible to close the position on a new bottom red dot. For those who want to enter the market only "short". Good opportunity to wait or to place a sell limit order on FIBO 161.8 (resistence level) or on a breakdown of FIBO 100 (support level) in closing bar.







Good Luck!







