Summary Review Hybrid Grid weeks 37/38

In this article I will provide my view on the AUD/JPY, EUR/CAD, NZD/USD and briefly on the EUR/USD. These are the pairs that I am currently interested in or was interested in last week for trading with the Hybrid Grid strategy.

All trades are based on specific rules according to the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy.

CURRENCY SCORE See Currency score explained for more details The USD, GBP, CHF and CAD are very strong. The JPY, AUD, NZD and EURO are the weakest currencies. The best pairs to look at are a combination of those pairs.

The AUD remains in general stronger than the JPY. This combinations is interesting. However the AUD is now having a strong dip but this may offer opportunities.

The CHF is strong but the correlation with the EUR makes this currency less interesting compared to the other stronger currencies.

The CAD has become strong lately and the EUR/CAD combination is showing a significant pull back. This may offer good possiblities.

The NZD had become weak lately and the NZD/USD combination is showing good opportunities.

The GBP is strong and may offer possibilities in combination with the JPY and the EUR. For now no positions will be taken because the preference goes to other currencies in combination with the weaker ones

For the coming week The AUD/JPY, EUR/CAD and NZD/USD are the best pairs to trade. These are one of the interesting pair combinations according to the strategy rules for the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy, see FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid.

Last week (pending) orders were placed for the EUR/CAD and profit was made on 1 position.