10 Wednesday Reads

Shiller Spotted the Last Two Bubbles―Here’s What He Says About the Bond Boom (Money) see also Soaring Bond Prices May Sound an Economic Warning (Dealbook)

Soaring Bond Prices May Sound an Economic Warning (Dealbook) The (Real) Bank of America (Politico)

Value Managers Root for More Market Turmoil (Bloomberg)

The inflation chicken littles were so wrong: The dollar is on a tear (Washington Post)

House Republicans Change Rules on Calculating Economic Impact of Bills (NYT) see also White House Budget Director Blasts GOP ‘Dynamic Scoring’ Plans (Real Time Economics)

White House Budget Director Blasts GOP ‘Dynamic Scoring’ Plans (Real Time Economics) Nerd Intersectionality (Epicurean Dealmaker)

Massive spike in Okla. earthquakes may be due to fracking (WaPo) see also Nine Earthquakes Rock North Texas In Less Than A Day (CBS)

Nine Earthquakes Rock North Texas In Less Than A Day (CBS) So Many Earth-Like Planets, So Few Telescopes (NYT)

North Korea boosted ‘cyber forces’ to 6,000 troops, South says (Reuters) see also North Korea Follows Only One American on Twitter―This Guy (MoJo)

North Korea Follows Only One American on Twitter―This Guy (MoJo) The Shameful Triumph of Football (Atlantic)

What are you reading?