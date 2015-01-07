10 Wednesday Reads

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- Shiller Spotted the Last Two Bubbles―Here’s What He Says About the Bond Boom (Money) see also Soaring Bond Prices May Sound an Economic Warning (Dealbook)
- The (Real) Bank of America (Politico)
- Value Managers Root for More Market Turmoil (Bloomberg)
- The inflation chicken littles were so wrong: The dollar is on a tear (Washington Post)
- House Republicans Change Rules on Calculating Economic Impact of Bills (NYT) see also White House Budget Director Blasts GOP ‘Dynamic Scoring’ Plans (Real Time Economics)
- Nerd Intersectionality (Epicurean Dealmaker)
- Massive spike in Okla. earthquakes may be due to fracking (WaPo) see also Nine Earthquakes Rock North Texas In Less Than A Day (CBS)
- So Many Earth-Like Planets, So Few Telescopes (NYT)
- North Korea boosted ‘cyber forces’ to 6,000 troops, South says (Reuters) see also North Korea Follows Only One American on Twitter―This Guy (MoJo)
- The Shameful Triumph of Football (Atlantic)
What are you reading?