INTRADAY FORECASTS

GBPUSD







The indicator of OsMA, marking the height of activity ofbovine side, gives founding to priority of planning of tradeoperations of correction similarly and to date. Taking into account maintenance of general technical picture, we expect the correction return of course to the levels of key resistances (1th from 1,5403 to 1,5315 by the end of day, 2th - 1,5403), where and it is recommended to estimate development of activity of parties in accordance with the charts of lesstemporal interval. For short-term purchases, aims will be key levels or hasp to 1,5480/1,5530.



Alternative for correction positions on a sale, on condition offorming of turn signals, with the aims of return of course tothe levels 15218/42 or 1,5191/92 (Up- trends).