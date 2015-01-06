EURUSD intraday forecast

Correction sales from daily maximums were realized with the achievement of the supposed aims. The indicator of OsMA, marking the tendency of strengthening of activity of bovine side, gives founding to priority of planning of trade operations of correction similarly and to date. Presently we expect the correction return of course to the levels of key resistances (1th from 1,2019 to 1,1962 by the end of day, 2th from 1,2031 to 1,2028), where and it is recommended to estimate development of activity of parties in accordance with the charts of less temporal interval. For short-term purchases, aims will be key levels or to 1,2095/46 (Down- trend). Alternative for correction positions on a sale, on condition of forming of turn signals, with the aims of return of course to the levels 1,1901/23 (Up- trend), or hasp to the levels 1,1873/00.









