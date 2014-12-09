Forex Ranking & Rating Tue. Wk50 / 09-12-2014. Analysis on 4 time frames with the Ichimoku & MACD indicator

AUD/USD: One short position closed.

The pull back this Tuesday offered the opportunity to open a pending short order and closing it at the same day with a nice profit. AUD is currently the weakest currency and the USD remains the strongest so far this week.

EUR/CAD: Short postions still open.



USD/CAD: Long position opened

.

Forex ranking and rating Tue. Wk 50 / 09-12-2014

The EUR remains the weaker currency against several pairs. However, at the moment the EUR/CAD is Bullish in the 4H. chart mainly because of temporary weakness in the CAD.The pair is in an uptrend in the last weeks and the pull back this monday with recovery on Tuesday looks like an opportunity to step in again with a first position. This has been opened and on further pull back more will be opened.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.





The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy.

Although the explanation may seem simple and clear there is always risk involved.

DISCLAIMER: The articles are my personal opinion, not recommendations, FX trading is risky and not suitable for everyone.The content is for educational purposes only and is aimed solely for the use by ‘experienced’ traders in the FOREX market as the contents are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in forex trading. The content is for 'Forex Trading Journal' purpose only. Nothing should be construed as recommendation to purchase any financial instruments. The choice and risk is always yours. Thank you.