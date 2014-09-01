GBP/NZD H1 1/September/2014 - +25 pips
Trading Strategies

GBP/NZD H1 1/September/2014 - +25 pips

1 September 2014, 23:00
Leonardo Barata
Leonardo Barata
0
181
  1. Background in H1 and H4 bullish
  2. Low volume down bar near an up trendline. Go long here on the break of this bar’s high.
  3. Exit when a weak signal appears
Traded using Analytical Trader.
Files:
gbpnzd.png  35 kb