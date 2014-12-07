Forex Weekly Currency Score for Wk 50 / 07-12-2014

AUD/USD which is an average performing currency against a strong performing currency with a currency score difference of (2-8=) -6.

EUR/CAD which is a weaker currency against an average performing currency with a currency score difference of (7-3=) 4.

EUR/USD which is a weaker currency against a stronger currency with a currency score difference of (3-8=) -5.

GBP/AUD which is a stronger currency against an average performing currency with a currency score difference of (6-2=) 4.

AUD/CAD which is an average performing currency against an average performing currency with a currency score difference of (2-7=) -5.

NZD/USD which is an average performing currency against a strong performing currency with a currency score difference of (4-8=) -4.

The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published already this weekend. The favorite pairs in the Top 10 of this list are being analyzed in more detail here. This article will provide my analysis and the FxTaTrader Currency Score chart which is my view on the 8 major currencies based on the Technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. See for full details the page Currency score explained on my blog FxTaTrader.com.The interesting pairs also discussed in the Forex Ranking and Rating list of this weekend are:

All preferred combinations comply to the guide lines which define what type of currency, strong/average/weak, can be traded against the other. These are classifications from a longer term perspective where 3 months is being used as a reference. At the bottom of this article I have added the relevant currency charts for reference purposes.

Besides this the currency score difference which is calculated weekly is significant for these pairs and they support this view. For more information continue reading this article.



The FxTaTrader Forex Currency Score chart is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy. Besides this chart I also provide my weekly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 3 times a week on this blog.





___________________________________________

There are a lot of changes this week as can be seen in the screenshot. And again for the third week, only the JPY remained unchanged being the weakest currency.

The USD, CAD and the GBP are currently the stronger currencies. The JPY, AUD and the EUR are the weaker currencies. The best pairs to look at are combinations of those currencies.

Currencies with a score of 4 and 5, these are this week the NZD and the CHF are difficult to trade because they are in the middle of the range. Being in the middle of the range means the currency has no clear direction when looking at the whole market and it can easily go in any direction at any time. It is better to have a currency with some momentum in a certain direction because it is then clear how to trade this currency.

Conclusion for going long is that for the coming week it seems best to go long with the USD, CAD and GBP. However the CAD is an average performer from a longer term perspective so it does not have the preference unless the currency score difference is significant ( >3).

For the weaker currencies the conclusion is that for the coming week it seems best to go short with the JPY, AUD and EUR. However the AUD is an average performer from a longer term perspective so it does not have the preference unless the currency score difference is significant ( >3).

___________________________________________



a stronger currency can be traded against a weaker and average performing currency.

a weaker currency can be traded against a stronger and average performing currency.

the average performing currencies can be traded against the stronger and weaker currencies.

only trade the average performing currencies against each other when a clear trend is being developed. The Currency Score difference may support this view.

Last 3 months average performing currencies







___________________________________________



This weekend I will also provide the weekly review on my FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy. Good luck to all and have a great trading week. Although the explanation may seem simple and clear there is always risk involved. I added a disclaimer to my blog for this purpose. If you like to use this article then mention the source by providing the URL www.FxTaTrader.com or the direct link to this article.

____________________________________________

