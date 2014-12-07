Forex Weekly Currency Score for Wk 50 / 07-12-2014

The interesting pairs also discussed in the Forex Ranking and Rating list of this weekend are:
- AUD/USD which is an average performing currency against a strong performing currency with a currency score difference of (2-8=) -6.
- EUR/CAD which is a weaker currency against an average performing currency with a currency score difference of (7-3=) 4.
- EUR/USD which is a weaker currency against a stronger currency with a currency score difference of (3-8=) -5.
- GBP/AUD which is a stronger currency against an average performing currency with a currency score difference of (6-2=) 4.
- AUD/CAD which is an average performing currency against an average performing currency with a currency score difference of (2-7=) -5.
- NZD/USD which is an average performing currency against a strong performing currency with a currency score difference of (4-8=) -4.
All preferred combinations comply to the guide lines which define
what type of currency, strong/average/weak, can be traded against the
other. These are classifications from a longer term perspective where 3
months is being used as a reference. At the bottom of this article I
have added the relevant currency charts for reference purposes.
Besides this the currency score difference which is calculated weekly is significant for these pairs and they support this view. For more information continue reading this article.
The FxTaTrader Forex Currency Score chart is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy. Besides this chart I also provide my weekly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 3 times a week on this blog.
- There are a lot of changes this week as can be seen in the screenshot. And again for the third week, only the JPY remained unchanged being the weakest currency.
- The USD, CAD and the GBP are currently the stronger currencies. The JPY, AUD and the EUR are the weaker currencies. The best pairs to look at are combinations of those currencies.
- Currencies with a score of 4 and 5, these are this week the NZD and the CHF are difficult to trade because they are in the middle of the range. Being in the middle of the range means the currency has no clear direction when looking at the whole market and it can easily go in any direction at any time. It is better to have a currency with some momentum in a certain direction because it is then clear how to trade this currency.
- Conclusion for going long is that for the coming week it seems best to go long with the USD, CAD and GBP. However the CAD is an average performer from a longer term perspective so it does not have the preference unless the currency score difference is significant ( >3).
- For the weaker currencies the conclusion is that for the coming week it seems best to go short with the JPY, AUD and EUR. However the AUD is an average performer from a longer term perspective so it does not have the preference unless the currency score difference is significant ( >3).
There are some rules for taking positions according to the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid Strategy. The strategy can open multiple positions of a currency pair but each currency may only be present once in the pairs chosen for trading. It means that not all the possible positions of this coming week can be opened. For more information see FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid Strategy.
Another rule is that a pair outside the Bollinger Band in the Weekly chart is considered overbought/oversold. No positions are taken for these pairs until they are no more overbought. These are in this case the JPY pairs.
Depending on the opportunities that may come up the decision to trade a currency may become more obvious at that moment.
Last week (pending) orders were placed for the EUR/CAD, USD/CAD and the AUD/NZD with profit 2x EUR/CAD, 1x USD/CAD and 1x AUD/NZD. See the Performance page on my blog for more details. More details on the traded pairs will be provided in my strategy article that will be published also this weekend. The possible positions for coming week for the strategy will then also be described.
In the previous weeks we looked into the weaker, stronger and average performing currencies from a longer term perspective using the data of the Currency Score. We also looked into the Currency Score difference. The conclusion was in brief:
- a stronger currency can be traded against a weaker and average performing currency.
- a weaker currency can be traded against a stronger and average performing currency.
- the average performing currencies can be traded against the stronger and weaker currencies.
- only trade the average performing currencies against each other when a clear trend is being developed. The Currency Score difference may support this view.
For more information the article "Currency score explained" explains in full detail how the currency score is being generated. In my previous articles various aspects have been analyzed as described above. Read the articles of your preference by clicking the links here below, the subjects handled are:
This weekend I will also provide the weekly review on my FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy. Good luck to all and have a great trading week.
