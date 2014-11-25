Forex Ranking & Rating Tue. Wk48 / 25-11-2014. Analysis on 4 time frames with the Ichimoku & MACD indicator

EUR/CAD: Short position opened.

EUR is having a pull back on different pairs but remains still a weaker currency and this offers an opportunity to take a short position on the EUR/CAD. Although the EUR is still holding well it is still weak against the USD and the CAD and the downtrend may resume any moment.

AUD/USD:

Short position closed.

Forex ranking and rating Tue. Wk 48 / 25-11-2014

One short position was closed today with a profit of 1/2 Weekly ATR. Positions will be adjusted and placed again according to the current position of the indicators, especially the PSAR.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.





The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score which is available once a week on this blog also together with my weekly analysis on my Hybrid Grid Strategy.

Although the explanation may seem simple and clear there is always risk involved.

