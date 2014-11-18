Forex Ranking & Rating Tue. W47 / 18-11-2014. Analysis on 4 time frames with the Ichimoku & MACD indicator

EUR/NZD: Short position at higher level.



The EUR is having a pull back on different pairs but remains still a weaker currency and this offers an opportunity to take a short position on the EUR/NZD which is having a strong pull back also. At the time of writing the most recent high of 1.5877 seems the right price to step in. Once weakness on the currency comes back the level for placing the order will become more clear.





AUD/USD: Still in a downtrend but lack of momentum



The pair is still in the 4H. chart above the Ichimoku cloud and the MACD is in positive territory. However the situation has improved with at the time of writing price around the MA's and going down and MACD weakening.

Profit has been made on 1 position entered at 0.8781 almost the highest level of this week where exhaustion took place on the short term bull trend. Another order has been placed again at that level. Once the pair gets back in a strong down trend more orders may be placed.

Forex ranking and rating Tue. Wk 47 / 18-11-2014



Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Visit FxTaTrader.com for more info and Disclaimer . Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.

The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score which is available once a week on this blog also together with my weekly analysis on my Hybrid Grid Strategy.







