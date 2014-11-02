10 Weekend Reads

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• Candy: The next battle in America’s health war? (Washington Post)
• When island nations drown, who owns their seas? (Boston Globe)
• Soak the Rich: An exchange on capital, debt, and the future (The Baffler)
• We Are All Confident Idiots: The trouble with ignorance is that it feels so much like expertise. A leading researcher on the psychology of human wrongness sets us straight. (Pacific Standard) see also Walter Mischel, The Marshallow Test, and Self-Control (New Yorker)
• The Great Paper Caper: Adventures of the World’s Greatest Counterfeiter (GQ)
• Frank Serpico: The Police Are Still Out of Control – I Should Know. (Politico)
• London: All that glisters… UK’s capital boasts its the greatest city in the world. It is actually the most economically, politically and ethnically polarized part of Britain, and not a good place to live. (Demos Quarterly)
• Pipino: Gentleman Thief — Magicians, Mafiosos, a Missing Painting, and the Heist of a Lifetime (Medium)
• The Three Breakthroughs That Have Finally Unleashed AI on the World (Wired)
• Every Romantic Comedy Is Actually a Story About Money: How romantic comedies shifted from the tux-wearing 1%, to the Meg-Ryan yuppie, to the hipster poverty line. (Medium)
• When island nations drown, who owns their seas? (Boston Globe)
• Soak the Rich: An exchange on capital, debt, and the future (The Baffler)
• We Are All Confident Idiots: The trouble with ignorance is that it feels so much like expertise. A leading researcher on the psychology of human wrongness sets us straight. (Pacific Standard) see also Walter Mischel, The Marshallow Test, and Self-Control (New Yorker)
• The Great Paper Caper: Adventures of the World’s Greatest Counterfeiter (GQ)
• Frank Serpico: The Police Are Still Out of Control – I Should Know. (Politico)
• London: All that glisters… UK’s capital boasts its the greatest city in the world. It is actually the most economically, politically and ethnically polarized part of Britain, and not a good place to live. (Demos Quarterly)
• Pipino: Gentleman Thief — Magicians, Mafiosos, a Missing Painting, and the Heist of a Lifetime (Medium)
• The Three Breakthroughs That Have Finally Unleashed AI on the World (Wired)
• Every Romantic Comedy Is Actually a Story About Money: How romantic comedies shifted from the tux-wearing 1%, to the Meg-Ryan yuppie, to the hipster poverty line. (Medium)
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