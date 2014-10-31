weekly Outlook

During the week that is almost over, central banks have influenced the price movement of markets and currencies in particular.



As far as stocks and bonds, aversion to richio has given volatility in the markets.







The week began with the results of the bank stress tests, bache 25 of 130 did not pass the test. However, the photograph of the banks where you done the test is that of 2013. Meanwhile, many banks have sueprato testing have undergone restructuring and sale of assets. In addition, the liquidity requirement needed is 10 million, below expectations. Despite the stock market in the banking sector received a strong blow in negative apertua of the week in the markets.



Another uncertainty in the global context are the mixed signals of the economy in the euro area and the USA. For the latter seems to be in full-blown economic growth (I would not call most of the economic recovery but prorpio growth). Europe, however, the figures speak of slowdown in Germany, the only country still save dell'aerea eiuro the economic crisis.



In fact, USa we recorded this week by a growth in the third quarter of 3.5% annualized. In Germany the Ifo index falls again (from 104.7 to 103.2) for the sixth consecutive time.



Central banks have been the protagonists of the week, the Fed and the BOJ. The first announcing the end of the plan of Quantative easing, the second one by announcing an expansion of the program Quantative easing.



This has meant that the dollar has strengthened both the euro and the yen. The yen also weakened on all major currencies.