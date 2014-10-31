10 Friday Reads

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- The U.S. Recovery Is Frustrating -- but It’s the Envy of the Advanced World (Wonkblog) see also U.S. Economy Up 3.5% in 3rd Quarter, Capping Best 6 Months in Over a Decade (Bloomberg)
- How This Investment Firm Hopes to Revolutionize Litigation in America (Mimesis Law)
- Value Trap Underneath Gold Miner Fund GDX (ETF) see also Charts Suggest Gold Will Keep on Falling (Barron’s)
- Solar Flair: How Do You Make Ray-Soaking Roof Panels a Hot Investment? By Making Them a Boring One (Slate)
- How Long Can The Shale Revolution Last? (Oil Price)
- Norris: Inflation? Deflation Is New Risk (NYT) see also FOMC Recap (Tim Duy)
- Eight Topical Questions for Central Bankers and Others (Polemics-pains)
- He’s Definitely a Liberal -- Just Check Out His Brain Scan:
New research finds political ideology can be easily determined by
examining how one’s brain reacts to disgusting images. (Pacific Standard)
- Notes on the Death of the American Network Sitcom (Grantland)
- Jimmy Page: ‘Led Zeppelin Was an Affair of the Heart’ (Rolling Stone)
What are you reading?