10 Friday Reads

The U.S. Recovery Is Frustrating -- but It’s the Envy of the Advanced World (Wonkblog) see also U.S. Economy Up 3.5% in 3rd Quarter, Capping Best 6 Months in Over a Decade (Bloomberg)



U.S. Economy Up 3.5% in 3rd Quarter, Capping Best 6 Months in Over a Decade (Bloomberg) How This Investment Firm Hopes to Revolutionize Litigation in America (Mimesis Law)



Value Trap Underneath Gold Miner Fund GDX (ETF) see also Charts Suggest Gold Will Keep on Falling (Barron’s)



Charts Suggest Gold Will Keep on Falling (Barron’s) Solar Flair: How Do You Make Ray-Soaking Roof Panels a Hot Investment? By Making Them a Boring One (Slate)



How Long Can The Shale Revolution Last? (Oil Price)



Norris: Inflation? Deflation Is New Risk (NYT) see also FOMC Recap (Tim Duy)



FOMC Recap (Tim Duy) Eight Topical Questions for Central Bankers and Others (Polemics-pains)



He’s Definitely a Liberal -- Just Check Out His Brain Scan: New research finds political ideology can be easily determined by examining how one’s brain reacts to disgusting images. (Pacific Standard)



Notes on the Death of the American Network Sitcom (Grantland)



Jimmy Page: ‘Led Zeppelin Was an Affair of the Heart’ (Rolling Stone)



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