Verizon and Motorola have taken the wraps off the DROID Turbo, the new flagship smartphone that was initially known as Nexus 6

Apparently Google chose to go with a phablet instead of the 5.2-inch Nexus 6 and let customers who prefer small-screen smartphones get the Nexus 5 as an alternative to the new model.



Anyway, Verizon customers will now have the choice of getting a smaller version of the Nexus 6, as the new DROID Turbo packs the same hardware inside except for the screen.



It runs Android 4.4.4 KitKat at launch, but is eligible for Lollipop



It’s also worth mentioning that the DROID Turbo will ship with Android 4.4.4 KitKat operating system out of the box rather than Google’s latest Android 5.0 Lollipop.



Speaking of which, Verizon has announced that Motorola DROID Turbo will be available for purchase beginning October 30 for only $200 (€157) on 2-year agreements.



Verizon has a few more offers for those who want to purchase the new Motorola DROID Turbo, such as a discount of $100 (€78) or more when you trade in your old smartphone with new two-year activation.



Hardware-wise, it's a mini version of Google's Nexus 6 phablet



Moving on to specs, the DROID Turbo sports a 5.2-inch Quad HD (1440 x 2560 pixels) display, a 2.7GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor, and 3GB of RAM.



Motorola DROID Turbo packs either 32GB or 64GB of internal memory, but lacks microSD card slot for memory expansion. The handset is powered by a huge 3,990mAh battery that’s compatible with Motorola’s Turbo charger.



It’s also worth mentioning that Verizon has confirmed that Motorola DROID Turbo is eligible for an Android 5.0 Lollipop upgrade, though no additional details have been shared yet.