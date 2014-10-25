All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Weekly Trends All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Weekly Trends Dow Jones weekly analysis 25 October 2014, 20:25 Leonardo Barata 0 101 Based on this record, I'm long right now in stocks until there are more signals of weakness. Source To add comments, please log in or register Unlock the secret of successful trend trading with the Anti EMA indicator! Analytics & Forecasts 45 0 The "Witching Hour" in Algo-Trading: Why Your EA Fails at 00:00 (And How to Fix It) Trading Systems 53 0 A New Era Of Automated Trading Trading Systems 44 0 ☑ Trade Only the True Breakouts that truly matter. Analytics & Forecasts 43 0 1 IDR Candles Indicator Trading Systems 73 0 Grid Masters Temporal Trader MT5 - Complete User-Guide (Part 2) Trading Systems 51 0 Grid Masters Temporal Trader MT5 - Complete User-Guide (Part 1) Trading Systems 54 0 Aether Scalper: 87% Win Rate AI-Driven Strategy for EURUSD Trading Systems 70 0 Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (January 19–23, 2026) Analytics & Forecasts 149 0 233 Gold Daily Analysis (19 January 2026): Hanging Man Pattern and Market Context 149 Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (January 19–23, 2026) 134 Mastering XAUUSD Daily: What Smart Traders Are Watching Today, January 19,2026 forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB