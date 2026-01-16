SignaleKategorien
Qingsong Lin

Aegis Strategy 002

Qingsong Lin
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2026 10%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
11
Gewinntrades:
10 (90.90%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (9.09%)
Bester Trade:
390.84 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-300.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
503.08 USD (25 110 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-300.00 USD (6 000 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (456.76 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
456.76 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading-Aktivität:
49.66%
Max deposit load:
95.96%
Letzter Trade:
11 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
50 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.68
Long-Positionen:
2 (18.18%)
Short-Positionen:
9 (81.82%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.68
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
18.46 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
50.31 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-300.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-300.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-300.00 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
10.23%
Algo-Trading:
9%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
253.68 USD
Maximaler:
300.00 USD (14.66%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.82% (300.00 USD)
Kapital:
13.40% (271.30 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 3
GBPUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 165
BTCUSD 2
GBPUSD 36
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.7K
BTCUSD 16K
GBPUSD 120
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +390.84 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -300 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +456.76 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -300.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 2
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 5
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Demo
0.00 × 10
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
🔥 Professional Forex & Gold Trading Signals – Built for Consistent Growth

With many years of hands-on experience in Forex and Gold trading, our strategy is designed to deliver stable, risk-controlled performance across different market conditions.

We combine the best of both worlds:

50% Algorithmic Trading (EA): Fully automated systems execute trades with strict rules, precision, and discipline.

50% Manual Trading: Professional discretionary analysis captures high-probability opportunities during key market movements.

Risk management is the foundation of everything we do:

✔️ Strict position sizing and capital allocation

✔️ Controlled drawdowns and disciplined stop management

✔️ No over-leveraging, no emotional trading

✔️ Long-term capital protection comes first

Our focus is not on chasing short-term spikes, but on building consistent returns, sustainable growth, and professional execution over time.

If you value transparency, disciplined trading, and real risk control, this signal service is built for you.

📈 Trade smarter. Grow steadily. Stay protected.
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.16 15:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 12:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 07:55
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 07:55
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 07:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 07:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
