Trades insgesamt:
11
Gewinntrades:
10 (90.90%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (9.09%)
Bester Trade:
390.84 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-300.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
503.08 USD (25 110 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-300.00 USD (6 000 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (456.76 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
456.76 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading-Aktivität:
49.66%
Max deposit load:
95.96%
Letzter Trade:
11 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
50 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.68
Long-Positionen:
2 (18.18%)
Short-Positionen:
9 (81.82%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.68
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
18.46 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
50.31 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-300.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-300.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-300.00 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
10.23%
Algo-Trading:
9%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
253.68 USD
Maximaler:
300.00 USD (14.66%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.82% (300.00 USD)
Kapital:
13.40% (271.30 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|165
|BTCUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|36
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|BTCUSD
|16K
|GBPUSD
|120
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +390.84 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -300 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +456.76 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -300.00 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 5
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Demo
|0.00 × 10
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
🔥 Professional Forex & Gold Trading Signals – Built for Consistent Growth
With many years of hands-on experience in Forex and Gold trading, our strategy is designed to deliver stable, risk-controlled performance across different market conditions.
We combine the best of both worlds:
50% Algorithmic Trading (EA): Fully automated systems execute trades with strict rules, precision, and discipline.
50% Manual Trading: Professional discretionary analysis captures high-probability opportunities during key market movements.
Risk management is the foundation of everything we do:
✔️ Strict position sizing and capital allocation
✔️ Controlled drawdowns and disciplined stop management
✔️ No over-leveraging, no emotional trading
✔️ Long-term capital protection comes first
Our focus is not on chasing short-term spikes, but on building consistent returns, sustainable growth, and professional execution over time.
If you value transparency, disciplined trading, and real risk control, this signal service is built for you.
📈 Trade smarter. Grow steadily. Stay protected.
