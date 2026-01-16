- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
11
이익 거래:
10 (90.90%)
손실 거래:
1 (9.09%)
최고의 거래:
390.84 USD
최악의 거래:
-300.00 USD
총 수익:
503.08 USD (25 110 pips)
총 손실:
-300.00 USD (6 000 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
6 (456.76 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
456.76 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.15
거래 활동:
49.66%
최대 입금량:
95.96%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
11
평균 유지 시간:
50 분
회복 요인:
0.68
롱(주식매수):
2 (18.18%)
숏(주식차입매도):
9 (81.82%)
수익 요인:
1.68
기대수익:
18.46 USD
평균 이익:
50.31 USD
평균 손실:
-300.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-300.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-300.00 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
10.23%
Algo 트레이딩:
9%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
253.68 USD
최대한의:
300.00 USD (14.66%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.82% (300.00 USD)
자본금별:
13.40% (271.30 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|165
|BTCUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|36
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|BTCUSD
|16K
|GBPUSD
|120
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +390.84 USD
최악의 거래: -300 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +456.76 USD
연속 최대 손실: -300.00 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 5
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Demo
|0.00 × 10
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
🔥 Professional Forex & Gold Trading Signals – Built for Consistent Growth
With many years of hands-on experience in Forex and Gold trading, our strategy is designed to deliver stable, risk-controlled performance across different market conditions.
We combine the best of both worlds:
50% Algorithmic Trading (EA): Fully automated systems execute trades with strict rules, precision, and discipline.
50% Manual Trading: Professional discretionary analysis captures high-probability opportunities during key market movements.
Risk management is the foundation of everything we do:
✔️ Strict position sizing and capital allocation
✔️ Controlled drawdowns and disciplined stop management
✔️ No over-leveraging, no emotional trading
✔️ Long-term capital protection comes first
Our focus is not on chasing short-term spikes, but on building consistent returns, sustainable growth, and professional execution over time.
If you value transparency, disciplined trading, and real risk control, this signal service is built for you.
📈 Trade smarter. Grow steadily. Stay protected.
