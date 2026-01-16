- 成长
交易:
11
盈利交易:
10 (90.90%)
亏损交易:
1 (9.09%)
最好交易:
390.84 USD
最差交易:
-300.00 USD
毛利:
503.08 USD (25 110 pips)
毛利亏损:
-300.00 USD (6 000 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (456.76 USD)
最大连续盈利:
456.76 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
49.66%
最大入金加载:
95.96%
最近交易:
10 几小时前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
50 分钟
采收率:
0.68
长期交易:
2 (18.18%)
短期交易:
9 (81.82%)
利润因子:
1.68
预期回报:
18.46 USD
平均利润:
50.31 USD
平均损失:
-300.00 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-300.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-300.00 USD (1)
每月增长:
10.23%
算法交易:
9%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
253.68 USD
最大值:
300.00 USD (14.66%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.82% (300.00 USD)
净值:
13.40% (271.30 USD)
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +390.84 USD
最差交易: -300 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +456.76 USD
最大连续亏损: -300.00 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
🔥 Professional Forex & Gold Trading Signals – Built for Consistent Growth
With many years of hands-on experience in Forex and Gold trading, our strategy is designed to deliver stable, risk-controlled performance across different market conditions.
We combine the best of both worlds:
50% Algorithmic Trading (EA): Fully automated systems execute trades with strict rules, precision, and discipline.
50% Manual Trading: Professional discretionary analysis captures high-probability opportunities during key market movements.
Risk management is the foundation of everything we do:
✔️ Strict position sizing and capital allocation
✔️ Controlled drawdowns and disciplined stop management
✔️ No over-leveraging, no emotional trading
✔️ Long-term capital protection comes first
Our focus is not on chasing short-term spikes, but on building consistent returns, sustainable growth, and professional execution over time.
If you value transparency, disciplined trading, and real risk control, this signal service is built for you.
📈 Trade smarter. Grow steadily. Stay protected.
没有评论
