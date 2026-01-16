SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Aegis Strategy 002
Qingsong Lin

Aegis Strategy 002

Qingsong Lin
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 10%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
11
Negociações com lucro:
10 (90.90%)
Negociações com perda:
1 (9.09%)
Melhor negociação:
390.84 USD
Pior negociação:
-300.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
503.08 USD (25 110 pips)
Perda bruta:
-300.00 USD (6 000 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (456.76 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
456.76 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.15
Atividade de negociação:
49.66%
Depósito máximo carregado:
95.96%
Último negócio:
9 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
50 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.68
Negociações longas:
2 (18.18%)
Negociações curtas:
9 (81.82%)
Fator de lucro:
1.68
Valor esperado:
18.46 USD
Lucro médio:
50.31 USD
Perda média:
-300.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-300.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-300.00 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
10.23%
Algotrading:
9%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
253.68 USD
Máximo:
300.00 USD (14.66%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
14.82% (300.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
13.40% (271.30 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 3
GBPUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 165
BTCUSD 2
GBPUSD 36
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 2.7K
BTCUSD 16K
GBPUSD 120
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +390.84 USD
Pior negociação: -300 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +456.76 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -300.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 2
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 5
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Demo
0.00 × 10
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
291 mais ...
🔥 Professional Forex & Gold Trading Signals – Built for Consistent Growth

With many years of hands-on experience in Forex and Gold trading, our strategy is designed to deliver stable, risk-controlled performance across different market conditions.

We combine the best of both worlds:

50% Algorithmic Trading (EA): Fully automated systems execute trades with strict rules, precision, and discipline.

50% Manual Trading: Professional discretionary analysis captures high-probability opportunities during key market movements.

Risk management is the foundation of everything we do:

✔️ Strict position sizing and capital allocation

✔️ Controlled drawdowns and disciplined stop management

✔️ No over-leveraging, no emotional trading

✔️ Long-term capital protection comes first

Our focus is not on chasing short-term spikes, but on building consistent returns, sustainable growth, and professional execution over time.

If you value transparency, disciplined trading, and real risk control, this signal service is built for you.

📈 Trade smarter. Grow steadily. Stay protected.
Sem comentários
2026.01.16 15:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 12:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 07:55
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 07:55
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 07:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 07:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Aegis Strategy 002
30 USD por mês
10%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
1
9%
11
90%
50%
1.67
18.46
USD
15%
1:200
