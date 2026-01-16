SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Aegis Strategy 002
Qingsong Lin

Aegis Strategy 002

Qingsong Lin
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 10%
Exness-Real
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
10 (90.90%)
Perte trades:
1 (9.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
390.84 USD
Pire transaction:
-300.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
503.08 USD (25 110 pips)
Perte brute:
-300.00 USD (6 000 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (456.76 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
456.76 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
49.66%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
95.96%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
50 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.68
Longs trades:
2 (18.18%)
Courts trades:
9 (81.82%)
Facteur de profit:
1.68
Rendement attendu:
18.46 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
50.31 USD
Perte moyenne:
-300.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-300.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-300.00 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.23%
Algo trading:
9%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
253.68 USD
Maximal:
300.00 USD (14.66%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.82% (300.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.40% (271.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 3
GBPUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 165
BTCUSD 2
GBPUSD 36
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.7K
BTCUSD 16K
GBPUSD 120
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +390.84 USD
Pire transaction: -300 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +456.76 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -300.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 2
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 5
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Demo
0.00 × 10
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
291 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
🔥 Professional Forex & Gold Trading Signals – Built for Consistent Growth

With many years of hands-on experience in Forex and Gold trading, our strategy is designed to deliver stable, risk-controlled performance across different market conditions.

We combine the best of both worlds:

50% Algorithmic Trading (EA): Fully automated systems execute trades with strict rules, precision, and discipline.

50% Manual Trading: Professional discretionary analysis captures high-probability opportunities during key market movements.

Risk management is the foundation of everything we do:

✔️ Strict position sizing and capital allocation

✔️ Controlled drawdowns and disciplined stop management

✔️ No over-leveraging, no emotional trading

✔️ Long-term capital protection comes first

Our focus is not on chasing short-term spikes, but on building consistent returns, sustainable growth, and professional execution over time.

If you value transparency, disciplined trading, and real risk control, this signal service is built for you.

📈 Trade smarter. Grow steadily. Stay protected.
Aucun avis
2026.01.16 15:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 12:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 07:55
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 07:55
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 07:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 07:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Aegis Strategy 002
30 USD par mois
10%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
1
9%
11
90%
50%
1.67
18.46
USD
15%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.