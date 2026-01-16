- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
10 (90.90%)
Perte trades:
1 (9.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
390.84 USD
Pire transaction:
-300.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
503.08 USD (25 110 pips)
Perte brute:
-300.00 USD (6 000 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (456.76 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
456.76 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
49.66%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
95.96%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
50 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.68
Longs trades:
2 (18.18%)
Courts trades:
9 (81.82%)
Facteur de profit:
1.68
Rendement attendu:
18.46 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
50.31 USD
Perte moyenne:
-300.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-300.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-300.00 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.23%
Algo trading:
9%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
253.68 USD
Maximal:
300.00 USD (14.66%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.82% (300.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.40% (271.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|165
|BTCUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|36
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|BTCUSD
|16K
|GBPUSD
|120
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +390.84 USD
Pire transaction: -300 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +456.76 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -300.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 5
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Demo
|0.00 × 10
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
🔥 Professional Forex & Gold Trading Signals – Built for Consistent Growth
With many years of hands-on experience in Forex and Gold trading, our strategy is designed to deliver stable, risk-controlled performance across different market conditions.
We combine the best of both worlds:
50% Algorithmic Trading (EA): Fully automated systems execute trades with strict rules, precision, and discipline.
50% Manual Trading: Professional discretionary analysis captures high-probability opportunities during key market movements.
Risk management is the foundation of everything we do:
✔️ Strict position sizing and capital allocation
✔️ Controlled drawdowns and disciplined stop management
✔️ No over-leveraging, no emotional trading
✔️ Long-term capital protection comes first
Our focus is not on chasing short-term spikes, but on building consistent returns, sustainable growth, and professional execution over time.
If you value transparency, disciplined trading, and real risk control, this signal service is built for you.
📈 Trade smarter. Grow steadily. Stay protected.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
10%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
1
9%
11
90%
50%
1.67
18.46
USD
USD
15%
1:200