- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
11
Profit Trade:
10 (90.90%)
Loss Trade:
1 (9.09%)
Best Trade:
390.84 USD
Worst Trade:
-300.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
503.08 USD (25 110 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-300.00 USD (6 000 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (456.76 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
456.76 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
49.66%
Massimo carico di deposito:
95.96%
Ultimo trade:
8 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
50 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.68
Long Trade:
2 (18.18%)
Short Trade:
9 (81.82%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.68
Profitto previsto:
18.46 USD
Profitto medio:
50.31 USD
Perdita media:
-300.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-300.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-300.00 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
10.23%
Algo trading:
9%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
253.68 USD
Massimale:
300.00 USD (14.66%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.82% (300.00 USD)
Per equità:
13.40% (271.30 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|165
|BTCUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|36
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|BTCUSD
|16K
|GBPUSD
|120
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +390.84 USD
Worst Trade: -300 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +456.76 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -300.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 5
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Demo
|0.00 × 10
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
🔥 Professional Forex & Gold Trading Signals – Built for Consistent Growth
With many years of hands-on experience in Forex and Gold trading, our strategy is designed to deliver stable, risk-controlled performance across different market conditions.
We combine the best of both worlds:
50% Algorithmic Trading (EA): Fully automated systems execute trades with strict rules, precision, and discipline.
50% Manual Trading: Professional discretionary analysis captures high-probability opportunities during key market movements.
Risk management is the foundation of everything we do:
✔️ Strict position sizing and capital allocation
✔️ Controlled drawdowns and disciplined stop management
✔️ No over-leveraging, no emotional trading
✔️ Long-term capital protection comes first
Our focus is not on chasing short-term spikes, but on building consistent returns, sustainable growth, and professional execution over time.
If you value transparency, disciplined trading, and real risk control, this signal service is built for you.
📈 Trade smarter. Grow steadily. Stay protected.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
10%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
1
9%
11
90%
50%
1.67
18.46
USD
USD
15%
1:200