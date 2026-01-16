- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
10 (90.90%)
Loss Trades:
1 (9.09%)
Best trade:
390.84 USD
Worst trade:
-300.00 USD
Gross Profit:
503.08 USD (25 110 pips)
Gross Loss:
-300.00 USD (6 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (456.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
456.76 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
49.66%
Max deposit load:
95.96%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.68
Long Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Short Trades:
9 (81.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
18.46 USD
Average Profit:
50.31 USD
Average Loss:
-300.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-300.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-300.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.23%
Algo trading:
9%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
253.68 USD
Maximal:
300.00 USD (14.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.82% (300.00 USD)
By Equity:
13.40% (271.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|165
|BTCUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|36
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|BTCUSD
|16K
|GBPUSD
|120
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 5
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Demo
|0.00 × 10
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
🔥 Professional Forex & Gold Trading Signals – Built for Consistent Growth
With many years of hands-on experience in Forex and Gold trading, our strategy is designed to deliver stable, risk-controlled performance across different market conditions.
We combine the best of both worlds:
50% Algorithmic Trading (EA): Fully automated systems execute trades with strict rules, precision, and discipline.
50% Manual Trading: Professional discretionary analysis captures high-probability opportunities during key market movements.
Risk management is the foundation of everything we do:
✔️ Strict position sizing and capital allocation
✔️ Controlled drawdowns and disciplined stop management
✔️ No over-leveraging, no emotional trading
✔️ Long-term capital protection comes first
Our focus is not on chasing short-term spikes, but on building consistent returns, sustainable growth, and professional execution over time.
If you value transparency, disciplined trading, and real risk control, this signal service is built for you.
📈 Trade smarter. Grow steadily. Stay protected.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
1
9%
11
90%
50%
1.67
18.46
USD
USD
15%
1:200