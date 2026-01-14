- Wachstum
- Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
398
Gewinntrades:
235 (59.04%)
Verlusttrades:
163 (40.95%)
Bester Trade:
291.38 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-93.80 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 186.71 USD (152 088 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 850.05 USD (100 210 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
16 (85.17 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
474.40 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
43.86%
Max deposit load:
81.84%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
14
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.76
Long-Positionen:
307 (77.14%)
Short-Positionen:
91 (22.86%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.12
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.85 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
13.56 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-17.48 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-246.22 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-246.22 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
35.75%
Jahresprognose:
433.81%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
416.00 USD
Maximaler:
445.48 USD (14.81%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
65.49% (444.28 USD)
Kapital:
19.10% (51.91 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.lmx
|127
|EURUSD.lmx
|64
|USDJPY.lmx
|50
|XAGUSD.lmx
|44
|XTIUSD.lmx
|18
|EURJPY.lmx
|18
|HK50.lmx
|15
|GBPUSD.lmx
|14
|AUDUSD.lmx
|11
|USDCNH.lmx
|9
|GBPJPY.lmx
|9
|US100m.lmx
|6
|XCUUSD.lmx
|4
|EUR50.lmx
|2
|WS30m.lmx
|2
|USDCAD.lmx
|1
|UK100.lmx
|1
|XETUSD.lmx
|1
|SPX500m.lmx
|1
|XBRUSD.lmx
|1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.lmx
|855
|EURUSD.lmx
|66
|USDJPY.lmx
|197
|XAGUSD.lmx
|7
|XTIUSD.lmx
|-84
|EURJPY.lmx
|-50
|HK50.lmx
|-23
|GBPUSD.lmx
|-28
|AUDUSD.lmx
|-19
|USDCNH.lmx
|-88
|GBPJPY.lmx
|-85
|US100m.lmx
|-49
|XCUUSD.lmx
|-111
|EUR50.lmx
|-128
|WS30m.lmx
|15
|USDCAD.lmx
|-1
|UK100.lmx
|-52
|XETUSD.lmx
|1
|SPX500m.lmx
|-52
|XBRUSD.lmx
|-32
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.lmx
|65K
|EURUSD.lmx
|-540
|USDJPY.lmx
|7.6K
|XAGUSD.lmx
|-565
|XTIUSD.lmx
|-2.5K
|EURJPY.lmx
|726
|HK50.lmx
|930
|GBPUSD.lmx
|41
|AUDUSD.lmx
|-351
|USDCNH.lmx
|-6.9K
|GBPJPY.lmx
|-1.8K
|US100m.lmx
|-408
|XCUUSD.lmx
|-11K
|EUR50.lmx
|-1.2K
|WS30m.lmx
|167
|USDCAD.lmx
|-127
|UK100.lmx
|-401
|XETUSD.lmx
|3.6K
|SPX500m.lmx
|-51
|XBRUSD.lmx
|-310
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +291.38 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -94 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +85.17 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -246.22 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "LMAXMU-LIVE" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
