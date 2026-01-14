SignaleKategorien
Lanting Li

Alan

Lanting Li
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
55 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 34%
LMAXMU-LIVE
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
398
Gewinntrades:
235 (59.04%)
Verlusttrades:
163 (40.95%)
Bester Trade:
291.38 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-93.80 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 186.71 USD (152 088 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 850.05 USD (100 210 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
16 (85.17 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
474.40 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
43.86%
Max deposit load:
81.84%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
14
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.76
Long-Positionen:
307 (77.14%)
Short-Positionen:
91 (22.86%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.12
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.85 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
13.56 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-17.48 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-246.22 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-246.22 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
35.75%
Jahresprognose:
433.81%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
416.00 USD
Maximaler:
445.48 USD (14.81%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
65.49% (444.28 USD)
Kapital:
19.10% (51.91 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.lmx 127
EURUSD.lmx 64
USDJPY.lmx 50
XAGUSD.lmx 44
XTIUSD.lmx 18
EURJPY.lmx 18
HK50.lmx 15
GBPUSD.lmx 14
AUDUSD.lmx 11
USDCNH.lmx 9
GBPJPY.lmx 9
US100m.lmx 6
XCUUSD.lmx 4
EUR50.lmx 2
WS30m.lmx 2
USDCAD.lmx 1
UK100.lmx 1
XETUSD.lmx 1
SPX500m.lmx 1
XBRUSD.lmx 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.lmx 855
EURUSD.lmx 66
USDJPY.lmx 197
XAGUSD.lmx 7
XTIUSD.lmx -84
EURJPY.lmx -50
HK50.lmx -23
GBPUSD.lmx -28
AUDUSD.lmx -19
USDCNH.lmx -88
GBPJPY.lmx -85
US100m.lmx -49
XCUUSD.lmx -111
EUR50.lmx -128
WS30m.lmx 15
USDCAD.lmx -1
UK100.lmx -52
XETUSD.lmx 1
SPX500m.lmx -52
XBRUSD.lmx -32
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.lmx 65K
EURUSD.lmx -540
USDJPY.lmx 7.6K
XAGUSD.lmx -565
XTIUSD.lmx -2.5K
EURJPY.lmx 726
HK50.lmx 930
GBPUSD.lmx 41
AUDUSD.lmx -351
USDCNH.lmx -6.9K
GBPJPY.lmx -1.8K
US100m.lmx -408
XCUUSD.lmx -11K
EUR50.lmx -1.2K
WS30m.lmx 167
USDCAD.lmx -127
UK100.lmx -401
XETUSD.lmx 3.6K
SPX500m.lmx -51
XBRUSD.lmx -310
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +291.38 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -94 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +85.17 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -246.22 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "LMAXMU-LIVE" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.16 03:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.14 05:37
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.04% of days out of 384 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 05:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.14 05:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
