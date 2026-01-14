- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
398
Profit Trades:
235 (59.04%)
Loss Trades:
163 (40.95%)
Best trade:
291.38 USD
Worst trade:
-93.80 USD
Gross Profit:
3 186.71 USD (152 088 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 850.05 USD (100 210 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (85.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
474.40 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
43.86%
Max deposit load:
81.84%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.76
Long Trades:
307 (77.14%)
Short Trades:
91 (22.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
13.56 USD
Average Loss:
-17.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-246.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-246.22 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
35.75%
Annual Forecast:
433.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
416.00 USD
Maximal:
445.48 USD (14.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.49% (444.28 USD)
By Equity:
19.10% (51.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.lmx
|127
|EURUSD.lmx
|64
|USDJPY.lmx
|50
|XAGUSD.lmx
|44
|XTIUSD.lmx
|18
|EURJPY.lmx
|18
|HK50.lmx
|15
|GBPUSD.lmx
|14
|AUDUSD.lmx
|11
|USDCNH.lmx
|9
|GBPJPY.lmx
|9
|US100m.lmx
|6
|XCUUSD.lmx
|4
|EUR50.lmx
|2
|WS30m.lmx
|2
|USDCAD.lmx
|1
|UK100.lmx
|1
|XETUSD.lmx
|1
|SPX500m.lmx
|1
|XBRUSD.lmx
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.lmx
|855
|EURUSD.lmx
|66
|USDJPY.lmx
|197
|XAGUSD.lmx
|7
|XTIUSD.lmx
|-84
|EURJPY.lmx
|-50
|HK50.lmx
|-23
|GBPUSD.lmx
|-28
|AUDUSD.lmx
|-19
|USDCNH.lmx
|-88
|GBPJPY.lmx
|-85
|US100m.lmx
|-49
|XCUUSD.lmx
|-111
|EUR50.lmx
|-128
|WS30m.lmx
|15
|USDCAD.lmx
|-1
|UK100.lmx
|-52
|XETUSD.lmx
|1
|SPX500m.lmx
|-52
|XBRUSD.lmx
|-32
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.lmx
|65K
|EURUSD.lmx
|-540
|USDJPY.lmx
|7.6K
|XAGUSD.lmx
|-565
|XTIUSD.lmx
|-2.5K
|EURJPY.lmx
|726
|HK50.lmx
|930
|GBPUSD.lmx
|41
|AUDUSD.lmx
|-351
|USDCNH.lmx
|-6.9K
|GBPJPY.lmx
|-1.8K
|US100m.lmx
|-408
|XCUUSD.lmx
|-11K
|EUR50.lmx
|-1.2K
|WS30m.lmx
|167
|USDCAD.lmx
|-127
|UK100.lmx
|-401
|XETUSD.lmx
|3.6K
|SPX500m.lmx
|-51
|XBRUSD.lmx
|-310
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +291.38 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -246.22 USD
