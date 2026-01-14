SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Alan
Lanting Li

Alan

Lanting Li
0 reviews
Reliability
55 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 34%
LMAXMU-LIVE
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
398
Profit Trades:
235 (59.04%)
Loss Trades:
163 (40.95%)
Best trade:
291.38 USD
Worst trade:
-93.80 USD
Gross Profit:
3 186.71 USD (152 088 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 850.05 USD (100 210 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (85.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
474.40 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
43.86%
Max deposit load:
81.84%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.76
Long Trades:
307 (77.14%)
Short Trades:
91 (22.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
13.56 USD
Average Loss:
-17.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-246.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-246.22 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
35.75%
Annual Forecast:
433.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
416.00 USD
Maximal:
445.48 USD (14.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.49% (444.28 USD)
By Equity:
19.10% (51.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.lmx 127
EURUSD.lmx 64
USDJPY.lmx 50
XAGUSD.lmx 44
XTIUSD.lmx 18
EURJPY.lmx 18
HK50.lmx 15
GBPUSD.lmx 14
AUDUSD.lmx 11
USDCNH.lmx 9
GBPJPY.lmx 9
US100m.lmx 6
XCUUSD.lmx 4
EUR50.lmx 2
WS30m.lmx 2
USDCAD.lmx 1
UK100.lmx 1
XETUSD.lmx 1
SPX500m.lmx 1
XBRUSD.lmx 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.lmx 855
EURUSD.lmx 66
USDJPY.lmx 197
XAGUSD.lmx 7
XTIUSD.lmx -84
EURJPY.lmx -50
HK50.lmx -23
GBPUSD.lmx -28
AUDUSD.lmx -19
USDCNH.lmx -88
GBPJPY.lmx -85
US100m.lmx -49
XCUUSD.lmx -111
EUR50.lmx -128
WS30m.lmx 15
USDCAD.lmx -1
UK100.lmx -52
XETUSD.lmx 1
SPX500m.lmx -52
XBRUSD.lmx -32
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.lmx 65K
EURUSD.lmx -540
USDJPY.lmx 7.6K
XAGUSD.lmx -565
XTIUSD.lmx -2.5K
EURJPY.lmx 726
HK50.lmx 930
GBPUSD.lmx 41
AUDUSD.lmx -351
USDCNH.lmx -6.9K
GBPJPY.lmx -1.8K
US100m.lmx -408
XCUUSD.lmx -11K
EUR50.lmx -1.2K
WS30m.lmx 167
USDCAD.lmx -127
UK100.lmx -401
XETUSD.lmx 3.6K
SPX500m.lmx -51
XBRUSD.lmx -310
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +291.38 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -246.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LMAXMU-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.16 03:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.14 05:37
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.04% of days out of 384 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 05:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.14 05:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Alan
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
272
USD
55
0%
398
59%
44%
1.11
0.85
USD
65%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.