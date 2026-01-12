- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
49
Gewinntrades:
37 (75.51%)
Verlusttrades:
12 (24.49%)
Bester Trade:
323.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-95.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 757.29 USD (23 512 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-511.64 USD (3 232 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (547.89 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
547.89 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.27%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
14
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
15.17
Long-Positionen:
19 (38.78%)
Short-Positionen:
30 (61.22%)
Profit-Faktor:
5.39
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
45.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
74.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-42.64 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-142.40 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-142.40 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
348.11%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.88 USD
Maximaler:
148.00 USD (9.90%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.71% (145.20 USD)
Kapital:
0.22% (4.37 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|GBPUSD
|19
|EURUSD
|3
|AUDNZD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|659
|EURUSD
|39
|AUDNZD
|68
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|173
|AUDNZD
|330
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Bester Trade: +323.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -95 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +547.89 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -142.40 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.31 × 122
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|10.36 × 116
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.44 × 286
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|17.48 × 52
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|22.70 × 138
|
Earnex-Trade
|25.09 × 274
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
This strategy targets high growth and involves frequent high drawdowns. There is a real risk of losing your funds.
Do not subscribe unless you fully understand the risks and can afford to lose your capital.
Telegram: Sarowar Jahan
Telegram Channel: Sarowar Jahan - Professional Forex Trader
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
39 USD pro Monat
348%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
4
0%
49
75%
100%
5.38
45.83
USD
USD
10%
1:500