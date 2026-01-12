SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / High Growth
Sarowar Jahan

High Growth

Sarowar Jahan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 39 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 348%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
49
Gewinntrades:
37 (75.51%)
Verlusttrades:
12 (24.49%)
Bester Trade:
323.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-95.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 757.29 USD (23 512 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-511.64 USD (3 232 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (547.89 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
547.89 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.27%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
14
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
15.17
Long-Positionen:
19 (38.78%)
Short-Positionen:
30 (61.22%)
Profit-Faktor:
5.39
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
45.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
74.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-42.64 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-142.40 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-142.40 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
348.11%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.88 USD
Maximaler:
148.00 USD (9.90%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.71% (145.20 USD)
Kapital:
0.22% (4.37 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
GBPUSD 19
EURUSD 3
AUDNZD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 659
EURUSD 39
AUDNZD 68
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18K
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 173
AUDNZD 330
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +323.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -95 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +547.89 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -142.40 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.31 × 122
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
10.36 × 116
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.44 × 286
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
17.48 × 52
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
22.70 × 138
Earnex-Trade
25.09 × 274
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
This strategy targets high growth and involves frequent high drawdowns. There is a real risk of losing your funds.
Do not subscribe unless you fully understand the risks and can afford to lose your capital.


Telegram: Sarowar Jahan
Telegram Channel: Sarowar Jahan - Professional Forex Trader

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.12 17:03
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.12 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 16:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
